CEMATRIX (CVE:CVX) Given Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of -4.50

Headlines about CEMATRIX (CVE:CVX) have trended extremely negative this week, according to InfoTrie. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. CEMATRIX earned a daily sentiment score of -4.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Separately, M Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CEMATRIX in a report on Thursday, July 9th.

Get CEMATRIX alerts:

Shares of CVE:CVX traded up C$0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$0.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,346. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 232.28, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.95. CEMATRIX has a fifty-two week low of C$0.23 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $34.45 million and a PE ratio of -16.48.

CEMATRIX (CVE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$7.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.50 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that CEMATRIX will post 0.0303529 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CEMATRIX

CEMATRIX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies cellular concrete products for various applications in Canada and the United States. Its cellular concrete products are used in retaining wall, bridge approach backfill, roadways and runways, and slope stabilization; oil and gas facilities, shallow foundations, shallow utilities, and thermal remediation; and grouting casings and pipes.

Read More: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for CEMATRIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMATRIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.