Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) Shares Down 8.1%

Cemtrex Inc (NASDAQ:CETX) shares dropped 8.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.95 and last traded at $1.02. Approximately 2,358,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 3,088,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.11.

The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.22.

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The industrial products company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.73). The firm had revenue of $8.44 million for the quarter. Cemtrex had a negative net margin of 52.53% and a negative return on equity of 47.64%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cemtrex stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Cemtrex Inc (NASDAQ:CETX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 48,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Cemtrex as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Cemtrex, Inc primarily provides electronic manufacturing services. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Technologies, Electronics Manufacturing, and Industrial Technology. The Advanced Technologies segment provides SmartDesk, an IoT product for the desktop PC market; and related white glove installation, extended warranties, and accessories directly to consumers, as well as through value added resellers for enterprises.

