Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) Shares Down 8.1%

Cemtrex Inc (NASDAQ:CETX) shares dropped 8.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.95 and last traded at $1.02. Approximately 2,358,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 3,088,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.11.
The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.22.
Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The industrial products company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.73). The firm had revenue of $8.44 million for the quarter. Cemtrex had a negative net margin of 52.53% and a negative return on equity of 47.64%.
About Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX)
Cemtrex, Inc primarily provides electronic manufacturing services. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Technologies, Electronics Manufacturing, and Industrial Technology. The Advanced Technologies segment provides SmartDesk, an IoT product for the desktop PC market; and related white glove installation, extended warranties, and accessories directly to consumers, as well as through value added resellers for enterprises.
