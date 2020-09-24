Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Centamin in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Centamin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Centamin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Peel Hunt downgraded Centamin to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Centamin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.25.

CELTF traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.57. 2,512 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,659. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10 and a beta of 0.91. Centamin has a 52 week low of $1.07 and a 52 week high of $3.07.

Centamin Plc engages in the exploration, development and mining of precious metals. It operates through the following business segments: Egypt, Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire, and Corporate. The company was founded on March 24, 1970 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, the United Kingdom.

