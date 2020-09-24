Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.88

Champion Iron Ltd (TSE:CIA) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.88 and traded as high as $2.96. Champion Iron shares last traded at $2.90, with a volume of 222,971 shares changing hands.

CIA has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities increased their target price on Champion Iron from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Champion Iron from C$3.00 to C$3.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Champion Iron from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Champion Iron from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a report on Monday, July 20th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion and a PE ratio of 9.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.57, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.88 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.29.

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$244.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$174.50 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Champion Iron Ltd will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Champion Iron Limited explores, develops, and produces iron ore in Quebec, Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake mine, which consists of BM877 mining lease and 114 mining claims located in Québec, Canada; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

