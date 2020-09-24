Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.47 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) will post $2.47 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Charles Schwab’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.39 billion and the highest is $2.54 billion. Charles Schwab posted sales of $2.71 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Charles Schwab will report full-year sales of $10.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.85 billion to $10.17 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $9.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.57 billion to $10.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Charles Schwab.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.48% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

SCHW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Charles Schwab from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 65,056 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total value of $2,159,208.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 200,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total transaction of $6,822,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.73. The stock had a trading volume of 442,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,509,757. Charles Schwab has a one year low of $28.00 and a one year high of $51.65. The company has a market capitalization of $44.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

