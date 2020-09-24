Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Getting Extremely Critical News Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media coverage about Chevron (NYSE:CVX) has been trending extremely negative this week, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Chevron earned a coverage optimism score of -4.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the oil and gas company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the headlines that may have effected Chevron’s analysis:

Shares of Chevron stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $71.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,102,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,195,682. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.41, a PEG ratio of 154.14 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Chevron has a 1-year low of $51.60 and a 1-year high of $124.15.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). The business had revenue of $13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.71 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.19%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Chevron from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Scotia Howard Weill cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.35.

In other Chevron news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $529,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

