China Southern Airlines Co Ltd (NYSE:ZNH) Receives $24.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of China Southern Airlines Co Ltd (NYSE:ZNH) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZNH. Morgan Stanley cut shares of China Southern Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of China Southern Airlines in a research note on Thursday. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock.

ZNH stock traded down $0.83 on Friday, hitting $26.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,055. China Southern Airlines has a 12-month low of $18.45 and a 12-month high of $35.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.86. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.26 and a beta of 1.64.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of China Southern Airlines by 132.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of China Southern Airlines by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 4,067 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of China Southern Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of China Southern Airlines by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,444 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of China Southern Airlines by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,734 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 5,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

China Southern Airlines Company Profile

China Southern Airlines Company Limited provides airlines transportation services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

