China Southern Airlines Co Ltd (NYSE:ZNH) Receives $24.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of China Southern Airlines Co Ltd (NYSE:ZNH) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.00.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZNH. Morgan Stanley cut shares of China Southern Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of China Southern Airlines in a research note on Thursday. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock.
ZNH stock traded down $0.83 on Friday, hitting $26.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,055. China Southern Airlines has a 12-month low of $18.45 and a 12-month high of $35.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.86. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.26 and a beta of 1.64.
China Southern Airlines Company Profile
China Southern Airlines Company Limited provides airlines transportation services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.
