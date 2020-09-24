Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Shares Down 9.7%

Shares of Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) dropped 9.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $147.20 and last traded at $148.42. Approximately 318,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 370,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $164.44.
CHDN has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Churchill Downs from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Churchill Downs from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $201.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $161.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Churchill Downs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.25.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.42 and a beta of 1.26.
In other news, Director Daniel P. Harrington sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $180,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,247 shares in the company, valued at $9,946,669.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel P. Harrington sold 14,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total transaction of $2,644,602.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,952,747.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,680 shares of company stock valued at $4,343,122 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHDN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 200.0% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Churchill Downs by 290.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 12,173 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Churchill Downs by 35.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Churchill Downs by 30.1% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.
Churchill Downs Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHDN)
Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.
