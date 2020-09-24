Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Shares Down 9.7%

Shares of Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) dropped 9.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $147.20 and last traded at $148.42. Approximately 318,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 370,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $164.44.

CHDN has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Churchill Downs from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Churchill Downs from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $201.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $161.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Churchill Downs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.25.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.42 and a beta of 1.26.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.02. Churchill Downs had a positive return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 12.04%. The firm had revenue of $185.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Churchill Downs, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel P. Harrington sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $180,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,247 shares in the company, valued at $9,946,669.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel P. Harrington sold 14,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total transaction of $2,644,602.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,952,747.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,680 shares of company stock valued at $4,343,122 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHDN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 200.0% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Churchill Downs by 290.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 12,173 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Churchill Downs by 35.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Churchill Downs by 30.1% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

