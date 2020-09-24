CIBC Cuts Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) Price Target to C$12.00

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$20.00 to C$12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 70.94% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ACB. Cowen decreased their price target on Aurora Cannabis from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Pi Financial decreased their price target on Aurora Cannabis from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Aurora Cannabis from C$16.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. ATB Capital decreased their price target on Aurora Cannabis from C$11.30 to C$10.25 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, AltaCorp Capital upped their price target on Aurora Cannabis from C$2.50 to C$10.40 in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$10.17.

Get Aurora Cannabis alerts:

TSE:ACB traded up C$0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$7.02. 3,450,099 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,505,660. Aurora Cannabis has a 52-week low of C$6.42 and a 52-week high of C$78.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.77 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.20. The company has a market cap of $776.73 million and a P/E ratio of -0.47.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.