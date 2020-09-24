CIBC Increases Parkland Fuel (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) Price Target to $49.00

Parkland Fuel (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) had its price objective raised by CIBC from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 77.22% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on PKIUF. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Parkland Fuel from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Parkland Fuel from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Parkland Fuel from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Parkland Fuel from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

OTCMKTS PKIUF traded up $1.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,030. Parkland Fuel has a twelve month low of $13.30 and a twelve month high of $37.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.68.

Parkland Fuel Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada and the United States. The company's Retail segment supplies and supports a network of 1,855 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Pioneer, Chevron, and Race Trac, as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/Marché Express brand.

