Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) Receives $243.70 Average Target Price from Analysts

Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, fifteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $243.70.

CI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $215.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Cigna from $220.00 to $207.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cigna from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $244.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

In other news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 9,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,743,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,550,665. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Eric P. Palmer acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $168.77 per share, for a total transaction of $168,770.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,481,687.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Cigna in the second quarter valued at $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in Cigna in the first quarter valued at $37,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cigna by 60.4% in the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 271 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cigna stock traded up $0.75 on Monday, hitting $161.25. 38,236 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,099,475. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $176.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Cigna has a 52 week low of $118.50 and a 52 week high of $224.64. The company has a market cap of $59.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.67.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The health services provider reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.15 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $39.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.93 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cigna will post 18.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

