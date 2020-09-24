Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $310.48 Million

Brokerages expect Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) to report sales of $310.48 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cirrus Logic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $310.00 million to $311.45 million. Cirrus Logic posted sales of $388.91 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will report full-year sales of $1.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cirrus Logic.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.23. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $242.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have commented on CRUS shares. Colliers Secur. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Cirrus Logic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Cirrus Logic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays upgraded Cirrus Logic from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.88.

In other Cirrus Logic news, Director John C. Carter sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total value of $46,243.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,387.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the first quarter valued at $44,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 50.0% in the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 29.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 103.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRUS traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.51. The stock had a trading volume of 526,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,583. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.69 and its 200 day moving average is $64.83. Cirrus Logic has a fifty-two week low of $47.04 and a fifty-two week high of $91.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.84.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

