Civic Reaches Market Cap of $17.26 Million (CVC)

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 24th. During the last week, Civic has traded 13.7% lower against the US dollar. Civic has a market capitalization of $17.26 million and $769,845.00 worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Civic token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0258 or 0.00000242 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Upbit, ABCC and Binance.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009399 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00040801 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.18 or 0.00226743 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00092542 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $156.84 or 0.01470904 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.73 or 0.00203774 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000659 BTC.

About Civic

Civic’s launch date was June 21st, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 tokens. Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Civic is www.civic.com . The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform

Buying and Selling Civic

Civic can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Poloniex, Gate.io, Huobi, Mercatox, OKEx, Radar Relay, ABCC, Livecoin, HitBTC, Kyber Network, Liqui, Kucoin, COSS, Upbit, Bittrex, Vebitcoin, IDEX and GOPAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Civic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

