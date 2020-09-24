CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO) Shares Down 4.9%

CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO)’s stock price dropped 4.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.90 and last traded at $0.93. Approximately 4,443,300 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 58% from the average daily volume of 2,811,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.98.

CCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Cowen lifted their target price on CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH from $1.50 to $2.20 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Citigroup raised CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $0.90 to $1.60 in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.98.

The company has a market capitalization of $435.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.00.

CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $314.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.53 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Pacific Investment Management sold 124,578 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.93, for a total value of $115,857.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCO. Mason Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 31.4% during the first quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC now owns 30,434,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,478,000 after purchasing an additional 7,266,329 shares during the last quarter. Brigade Capital Management LP grew its stake in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Brigade Capital Management LP now owns 14,620,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,171,000 after acquiring an additional 6,757,937 shares in the last quarter. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP grew its stake in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 117.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP now owns 5,081,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749,050 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,604,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,042,000. 95.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH Company Profile (NYSE:CCO)

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc, an outdoor advertising company, owns and operates advertising display faces in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; and other displays comprising spectaculars and wallscapes, as well as retail and other small displays.

