CM Finance (NASDAQ:CMFN) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.16

CM Finance Inc (NASDAQ:CMFN)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.16 and traded as low as $4.10. CM Finance shares last traded at $4.37, with a volume of 39,251 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.58 and a 200-day moving average of $4.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.20 million, a P/E ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.

CM Finance Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, and recapitalization investments. The fund typically invests in United States and Europe. Within United States, the fund seeks to invest in Midatlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and West Coast regions.

