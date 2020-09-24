Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) PT Raised to $9.50

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Raymond James from $7.75 to $9.50 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 31.40% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CDE. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Monday, July 20th. TheStreet raised Coeur Mining from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Noble Financial upgraded Coeur Mining from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coeur Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.83.

Shares of CDE traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.23. The stock had a trading volume of 298,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,317,771. Coeur Mining has a 12 month low of $1.98 and a 12 month high of $9.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 1.97.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 0.94% and a negative net margin of 41.33%. The company had revenue of $154.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.99 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. Coeur Mining’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Coeur Mining will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Terrence F. Smith sold 51,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.24, for a total value of $422,044.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 199,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,642,635.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $240,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Coeur Mining by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Coeur Mining by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 362,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Coeur Mining by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 31,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,871 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Coeur Mining by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,595 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Coeur Mining by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 6,170 shares during the period. 61.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver complex located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine located in Canada.

