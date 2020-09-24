Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $118.13 Million

Equities research analysts expect Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) to report $118.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Coherus Biosciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $122.70 million and the lowest is $113.47 million. Coherus Biosciences reported sales of $111.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coherus Biosciences will report full year sales of $488.32 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $479.60 million to $510.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $467.87 million, with estimates ranging from $450.07 million to $494.99 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Coherus Biosciences.

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $135.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.33 million. Coherus Biosciences had a net margin of 37.11% and a return on equity of 139.51%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CHRS. BidaskClub upgraded Coherus Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Coherus Biosciences from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BofA Securities started coverage on Coherus Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Coherus Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Coherus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.78.

In other Coherus Biosciences news, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $273,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $464,800 over the last ninety days. 15.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Coherus Biosciences by 1,028.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 532,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,506,000 after buying an additional 485,108 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 8.8% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 214,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,832,000 after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Coherus Biosciences in the second quarter worth $182,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 3.8% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 126,176 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 140.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 220,094 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,931,000 after purchasing an additional 128,672 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Coherus Biosciences stock traded up $0.19 on Monday, hitting $18.38. 21,896 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 922,356. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.93 and its 200 day moving average is $17.47. Coherus Biosciences has a 52-week low of $10.86 and a 52-week high of $23.91.

About Coherus Biosciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

