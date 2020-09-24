Comparing Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) and Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI)

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) and Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.0% of Coherent shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Coherent shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Coherent and Berkeley Lights’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coherent -33.76% 3.25% 1.82% Berkeley Lights N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Coherent and Berkeley Lights’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coherent $1.43 billion 1.80 $53.83 million $4.89 21.73 Berkeley Lights N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Coherent has higher revenue and earnings than Berkeley Lights.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Coherent and Berkeley Lights, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coherent 0 4 7 0 2.64 Berkeley Lights 0 0 0 0 N/A

Coherent currently has a consensus target price of $166.50, indicating a potential upside of 56.68%. Given Coherent’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Coherent is more favorable than Berkeley Lights.

Summary

Coherent beats Berkeley Lights on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coherent

Coherent, Inc. provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products. Its products are used in markets, including microelectronics, materials processing, original equipment manufacturer components and instrumentation, and scientific research and government programs. The company markets its products through a direct sales force in the United States, as well as through direct sales personnel and independent representatives internationally. Coherent, Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

About Berkeley Lights

Berkeley Lights, Inc., a digital cell biology company that focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. It offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Emeryville, California.

