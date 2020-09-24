Comparing First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) and Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) and Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares First Seacoast Bancorp and Umpqua’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Seacoast Bancorp 1.80% 0.55% 0.08% Umpqua 13.68% 5.65% 0.67%

First Seacoast Bancorp has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Umpqua has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares First Seacoast Bancorp and Umpqua’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Seacoast Bancorp $16.98 million 2.43 -$80,000.00 N/A N/A Umpqua $1.47 billion 1.53 $354.10 million $1.60 6.39

Umpqua has higher revenue and earnings than First Seacoast Bancorp.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for First Seacoast Bancorp and Umpqua, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Seacoast Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Umpqua 0 2 3 0 2.60

Umpqua has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 27.20%. Given Umpqua’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Umpqua is more favorable than First Seacoast Bancorp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.2% of First Seacoast Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.2% of Umpqua shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of First Seacoast Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Umpqua shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Umpqua beats First Seacoast Bancorp on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Seacoast Bancorp Company Profile

First Seacoast Bancorp operates as a holding company for First Seacoast Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit for individuals and businesses. The company also provides various lending products comprising one-to four-family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate and multi-family real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and consumer loans, as well as acquisition, development, and land loans. In addition, it offers wealth management services, such as retirement planning, portfolio management, investment and insurance strategies, business retirement plans, and college planning to individuals. The company operates through its main office located in Dover, New Hampshire; and four branch offices situated in Barrington, Durham, Portsmouth, and Rochester, New Hampshire. The company was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Dover, New Hampshire. First Seacoast Bancorp is a subsidiary of First Seacoast Bancorp, MHC.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides loans for corporate and commercial customers, such as accounts receivable and inventory financing, multi-family and equipment loans, commercial equipment leases, international trade, real estate construction loans, permanent financing products, and small business administration program financing, as well as capital markets and treasury management services. In addition, the company offers loan products for small businesses; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans for the construction, purchase, and refinancing of residential owner-occupied and rental properties; and consumer loans comprising secured and unsecured personal loans, home equity and personal lines of credit, and motor vehicle loans. Further, it provides financial planning, trust, and investment services; treasury and cash management services; retail brokerage and investment advisory services; and digital, mobile, telephone, text, and online banking services. The company serves middle market corporate, commercial, and business banking customers; individual investors; and high net worth individuals. As of December 31, 2018, it operated commercial banking centers in 299 locations in Oregon, Washington, California, Idaho, and Nevada. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

