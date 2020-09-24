Constellation (DAG) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $118,045.00

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. Over the last week, Constellation has traded down 18.7% against the US dollar. Constellation has a total market capitalization of $13.61 million and approximately $118,045.00 worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Constellation token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0107 or 0.00000101 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, IDEX, Hotbit and HitBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001442 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00043301 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004683 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00005949 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $481.78 or 0.04520681 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009381 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00058629 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00034010 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Constellation Profile

Constellation (CRYPTO:DAG) is a token. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,266,911,931 tokens. The official message board for Constellation is constellationlabs.io/blog . Constellation’s official website is www.constellationlabs.io . Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Constellation

Constellation can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Kucoin, Bilaxy, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Constellation should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Constellation using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

