Contrasting IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP) & JV Group (NASDAQ:ASZP)

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP) and JV Group (OTCMKTS:ASZP) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Get IRSA Propiedades Comerciales alerts:

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, JV Group has a beta of 3.69, suggesting that its share price is 269% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares IRSA Propiedades Comerciales and JV Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IRSA Propiedades Comerciales -194.27% -35.40% -17.17% JV Group N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.6% of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales shares are held by institutional investors. 17.7% of JV Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares IRSA Propiedades Comerciales and JV Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IRSA Propiedades Comerciales $172.54 million 1.37 -$474.26 million ($13.04) -0.58 JV Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

JV Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than IRSA Propiedades Comerciales.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for IRSA Propiedades Comerciales and JV Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IRSA Propiedades Comerciales 0 1 0 0 2.00 JV Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales currently has a consensus price target of $9.50, suggesting a potential upside of 26.67%. Given IRSA Propiedades Comerciales’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe IRSA Propiedades Comerciales is more favorable than JV Group.

Summary

JV Group beats IRSA Propiedades Comerciales on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales Company Profile

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A. operates as an investment arm of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones S.A. Alto Palermo S.A. engages in the ownership, acquisition, development, leasing, management, and operation of shopping centers, as well as residential and commercial complexes in Argentina. As of June 30, 2007, it owned and operated ten shopping centers covering a total of 264,995 square meters in Argentina, including six in the Buenos Aires metropolitan area and four in the provinces of Cordoba, Mendoza, Salta, and Santa Fe; and a condominium called Torres de Abasto located in front of the Abasto Shopping Center in Buenos Aires. The company offers leases to retail tenants in its ten shopping centers; administration and maintenance of common areas; administration of contributions made by tenants to finance promotional efforts for the shopping centers; and parking lot services for visitors. The company also offers credit card consumer finance service, through the issuance of its Tarjeta Shopping and Tarjeta Shopping Metroshop credit cards, for consumers at shopping centers, hypermarkets, and street stores. It also engages in the development and sale of residential properties, and acquisition and sale of undeveloped parcels of land for future development. In addition, it engages in the development of condominiums associated with its shopping centers. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

JV Group Company Profile

JV Group, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, the company, through its subsidiary, Prestige Prime Office, Limited provided furnished, equipped, and staffed office space. The company was formerly known as ASPI, Inc. and changed its name to JV Group, Inc. in April 2012. JV Group, Inc. is based in Arvada, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for IRSA Propiedades Comerciales Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRSA Propiedades Comerciales and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.