Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Copart’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.72. Copart posted earnings of $0.65 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Copart will report full year earnings of $2.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $3.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Copart.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.31. Copart had a net margin of 31.73% and a return on equity of 27.68%. The company had revenue of $525.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on CPRT. Truist lifted their price target on Copart from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, August 24th. Stephens lifted their price target on Copart from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Copart from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Copart from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Copart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.10.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT traded up $0.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $103.19. 18,220 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,516,115. Copart has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $110.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.67 billion, a PE ratio of 34.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.16.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPRT. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Copart by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 21,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Copart by 2.6% during the second quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Copart by 8.2% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Copart by 42.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Copart by 3.8% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 3,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.67% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

