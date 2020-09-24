Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $569.99 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) to report $569.99 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Copart’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $552.43 million and the highest is $590.10 million. Copart posted sales of $554.42 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Copart will report full year sales of $2.44 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.35 billion to $2.51 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.49 billion to $2.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Copart.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.31. Copart had a net margin of 31.73% and a return on equity of 27.68%. The business had revenue of $525.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Copart from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Copart from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist increased their target price on shares of Copart from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Copart from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.10.

CPRT stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Monday, reaching $103.19. The stock had a trading volume of 18,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,516,115. Copart has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $110.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.65. The company has a market capitalization of $24.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.16.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Copart during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Copart by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Copart by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 579 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Copart by 1,157.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 679 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Copart by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.67% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

