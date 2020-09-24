Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) CEO Buys $35,200.00 in Stock

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) CEO David L. Duvall bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.80 per share, for a total transaction of $35,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 261,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,301,279.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

CMT traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.00. 80,532 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,010. Core Molding Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $10.82.

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $37.81 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Core Molding Technologies stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) by 18.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.76% of Core Molding Technologies worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Core Molding Technologies

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures sheet molding compound (SMC) and molder of thermoset and thermoplastic products. It specializes in large-format moldings and offers a range of fiberglass processes, including compression molding of SMC, glass mat thermoplastics, bulk molding compounds, and direct long-fiber thermoplastics; and spray-up, hand lay-up, resin transfer molding, structural foam and structural Web injection molding, reaction injection molding, and utilizing dicyclopentadiene technology.

