Cormark Reiterates C$3.25 Price Target for Touchstone Exploration (TSE:TXP)

Touchstone Exploration (TSE:TXP) has been assigned a C$3.25 price target by equities research analysts at Cormark in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Cormark’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 146.21% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Beacon Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Touchstone Exploration in a research note on Thursday, August 27th.

Get Touchstone Exploration alerts:

TSE:TXP remained flat at $C$1.32 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 206,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,391. The company has a market cap of $246.78 million and a PE ratio of -13.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.59. Touchstone Exploration has a twelve month low of C$0.18 and a twelve month high of C$1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.87.

Touchstone Exploration (TSE:TXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$5.21 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Touchstone Exploration will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Harrie Vredenburg sold 38,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.90, for a total value of C$34,453.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 229,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$206,316.

About Touchstone Exploration

Touchstone Exploration Inc primarily engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Petrobank Energy and Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Touchstone Exploration Inc in May 2014.

Read More: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Touchstone Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Touchstone Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.