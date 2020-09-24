Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) will report earnings per share of $0.14 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Crawford & Company’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.16. Crawford & Company reported earnings per share of $0.21 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Crawford & Company will report full-year earnings of $0.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Crawford & Company.

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. Crawford & Company had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 19.15%. The company had revenue of $234.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.17 million.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CRD.B shares. TheStreet raised shares of Crawford & Company from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crawford & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th.

Shares of CRD.B traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $7.11. 3,502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,532. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.92 million, a P/E ratio of -88.86 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Crawford & Company has a 12 month low of $4.95 and a 12 month high of $10.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. This is an increase from Crawford & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 17th. Crawford & Company’s payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

About Crawford & Company

Crawford & Company provides claims management and outsourcing solutions to the risk management and insurance industry, and self-insured entities. The company's Crawford Claims Solutions segment offers claims management services related to property, casualty, and catastrophe losses caused by physical damage to commercial and residential real properties, and personal properties, as well as marine losses.

