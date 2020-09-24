Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $239.41 Million

Brokerages expect Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) to announce sales of $239.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Crawford & Company’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $244.01 million and the lowest is $234.69 million. Crawford & Company reported sales of $254.68 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Crawford & Company will report full year sales of $952.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $942.12 million to $963.14 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $975.84 million, with estimates ranging from $965.57 million to $990.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Crawford & Company.

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. Crawford & Company had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 19.15%. The company had revenue of $234.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.17 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Crawford & Company from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crawford & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th.

NYSE CRD.B traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.11. 3,502 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,532. The firm has a market cap of $377.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.86 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Crawford & Company has a fifty-two week low of $4.95 and a fifty-two week high of $10.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. This is an increase from Crawford & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 17th. Crawford & Company’s payout ratio is presently 24.62%.

About Crawford & Company

Crawford & Company provides claims management and outsourcing solutions to the risk management and insurance industry, and self-insured entities. The company's Crawford Claims Solutions segment offers claims management services related to property, casualty, and catastrophe losses caused by physical damage to commercial and residential real properties, and personal properties, as well as marine losses.

