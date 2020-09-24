Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Covestro (ETR:1COV) a €51.50 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €51.50 ($60.59) target price on Covestro (ETR:1COV) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on 1COV. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Covestro in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. UBS Group set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Covestro currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €44.83 ($52.75).

ETR 1COV opened at €43.75 ($51.47) on Monday. Covestro has a fifty-two week low of €23.54 ($27.69) and a fifty-two week high of €48.18 ($56.68). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.67, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion and a PE ratio of 52.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €40.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €34.04.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

