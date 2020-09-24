Creditcoin (CTC) Trading Down 3.1% This Week

Creditcoin (CURRENCY:CTC) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 24th. One Creditcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.58 or 0.00005465 BTC on major exchanges. Creditcoin has a total market cap of $330.88 million and approximately $3.40 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Creditcoin has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00040897 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,590.80 or 0.99321937 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001651 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00166834 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001143 BTC.

About Creditcoin

CTC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 14th, 2016. Creditcoin’s total supply is 667,471,478 coins and its circulating supply is 567,790,329 coins. Creditcoin’s official website is www.creditcoin.org . The official message board for Creditcoin is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation

Creditcoin Coin Trading

Creditcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

