Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $209.26 Million

Brokerages expect Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) to announce sales of $209.26 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cree’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $211.36 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $205.00 million. Cree posted sales of $242.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cree will report full year sales of $888.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $867.00 million to $907.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $936.20 million to $1.21 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cree.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The LED producer reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. Cree had a negative net margin of 21.21% and a negative return on equity of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $205.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CREE. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Cree from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Cree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Charter Equity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cree in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cree from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cree presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.25.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CREE. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Cree by 21.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,238,126 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $469,424,000 after buying an additional 2,327,626 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cree during the second quarter worth approximately $121,420,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cree by 115.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,826,803 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $100,238,000 after buying an additional 1,517,327 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cree by 17.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,072,044 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $122,645,000 after buying an additional 314,352 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Cree by 20.8% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,688,475 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $99,941,000 after buying an additional 290,923 shares during the period.

Shares of Cree stock traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $58.69. 21,036 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,041,117. The company has a quick ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Cree has a 1 year low of $27.77 and a 1 year high of $74.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.63. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.98 and a beta of 1.17.

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

