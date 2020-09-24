Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $209.26 Million

Brokerages expect Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) to announce sales of $209.26 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cree’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $211.36 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $205.00 million. Cree posted sales of $242.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cree will report full year sales of $888.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $867.00 million to $907.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $936.20 million to $1.21 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cree.
Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The LED producer reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. Cree had a negative net margin of 21.21% and a negative return on equity of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $205.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CREE. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Cree by 21.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,238,126 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $469,424,000 after buying an additional 2,327,626 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cree during the second quarter worth approximately $121,420,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cree by 115.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,826,803 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $100,238,000 after buying an additional 1,517,327 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cree by 17.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,072,044 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $122,645,000 after buying an additional 314,352 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Cree by 20.8% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,688,475 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $99,941,000 after buying an additional 290,923 shares during the period.
Shares of Cree stock traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $58.69. 21,036 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,041,117. The company has a quick ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Cree has a 1 year low of $27.77 and a 1 year high of $74.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.63. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.98 and a beta of 1.17.
Cree Company Profile
Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.
Featured Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cree (CREE)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Cree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.