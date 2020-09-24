Crexendo (OTCMKTS:CXDO) Trading Down 11.1%

Crexendo Inc (OTCMKTS:CXDO)’s stock price fell 11.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.25 and last traded at $5.50. 69,900 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 171% from the average session volume of 25,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.19.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CXDO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crexendo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. TheStreet upgraded Crexendo from a “d-” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.47. The company has a market capitalization of $83.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Crexendo (OTCMKTS:CXDO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Crexendo had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $4.05 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Crexendo Inc will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Crexendo Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CXDO)

Crexendo, Inc provides unified communications cloud telecom, broadband Internet, and other cloud business services for businesses in North America and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Web Services. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using IP or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and broadband Internet services.

