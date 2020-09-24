Critical Review: Central Federal (NASDAQ:CFBK) and Lyons Bancorp (NASDAQ:LYBC)

Central Federal (NASDAQ:CFBK) and Lyons Bancorp (OTCMKTS:LYBC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Central Federal alerts:

This table compares Central Federal and Lyons Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Central Federal $46.82 million 1.32 $9.60 million N/A N/A Lyons Bancorp $58.42 million 1.86 $11.01 million N/A N/A

Lyons Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Central Federal.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Central Federal and Lyons Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Central Federal 0 1 0 0 2.00 Lyons Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Central Federal presently has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.74%. Given Central Federal’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Central Federal is more favorable than Lyons Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Central Federal and Lyons Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Central Federal 25.04% 22.37% 1.85% Lyons Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.1% of Central Federal shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of Lyons Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.3% of Central Federal shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Central Federal beats Lyons Bancorp on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Central Federal Company Profile

Central Federal Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans; construction and land loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, automobile loans, home improvement loans, and loans secured by deposits, as well as other loans. In addition, the company provides Internet and mobile banking, remote deposit, and corporate treasury management services. As of December 31, 2018, it operated five branch offices located in Franklin, Hamilton, Summit, and Columbiana Counties; and a loan production office located in Franklin County; and an agency office located in Cuyahoga County, Ohio. Central Federal Corporation was founded in 1892 and is based in Worthington, Ohio.

Lyons Bancorp Company Profile

Lyons Bancorp Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and retail banking services to individual and small business customers. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides loans comprising residential real estate, commercial real estate, agricultural real estate, commercial and agricultural, and direct and indirect consumer installment loans; and residential real estate loans that include classes for 1-4 family and home equity loans, as well as consumer loans, which comprise recreational, auto, personal, and home improvement loans. In addition, the company offers financial services, including retirement strategy, investment management, education savings, life insurance, long-term care insurance, and employer and employee benefit services. Further, it provides mortgage, online and mobile banking, account, credit card, online cash management, and merchant services. The company operates 15 branches located in Wayne, Onondaga, Yates, Ontario, Monroe, Seneca, and Cayuga counties, New York. Lyons Bancorp Inc. was founded in 1852 and is based in Lyons, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Central Federal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Federal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.