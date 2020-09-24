CROAT Market Capitalization Achieves $104,954.51 (CROAT)

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 24th. One CROAT coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges including OpenLedger DEX and Stocks.Exchange. CROAT has a total market capitalization of $104,954.51 and approximately $6.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CROAT has traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CROAT alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000045 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 60.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT Profile

CROAT (CROAT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 19th, 2017. CROAT’s total supply is 82,108,864 coins. CROAT’s official website is croat.cat. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CROAT

CROAT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CROAT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CROAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CROAT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CROAT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.