CrossFirst Bankshares (NYSE:CFB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 24th, 2020

Brokerages forecast that CrossFirst Bankshares (NYSE:CFB) will post $0.19 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for CrossFirst Bankshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.23. CrossFirst Bankshares reported earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CrossFirst Bankshares will report full-year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.42. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.66. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CrossFirst Bankshares.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. CrossFirst Bankshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

CrossFirst Bankshares stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,640. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 1-year low of $5.66 and a 1-year high of $14.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.25.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 204,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after buying an additional 17,361 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 134,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 5,721 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. PDT Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 22,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 231.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 14,752 shares in the last quarter.

About CrossFirst Bankshares

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides a range of banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, and professionals and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, and one-to-four family real estate loans; commercial loans across various industries, including the energy industry; and a variety of loans to individuals for personal and household purposes, such as secured and unsecured term loans, and home improvement loans.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CrossFirst Bankshares (CFB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for CrossFirst Bankshares (NYSE:CFB)

Receive News & Ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.