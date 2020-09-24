CrossFirst Bankshares (NYSE:CFB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that CrossFirst Bankshares (NYSE:CFB) will post $0.19 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for CrossFirst Bankshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.23. CrossFirst Bankshares reported earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CrossFirst Bankshares will report full-year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.42. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.66. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CrossFirst Bankshares.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. CrossFirst Bankshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

CrossFirst Bankshares stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,640. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 1-year low of $5.66 and a 1-year high of $14.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.25.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 204,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after buying an additional 17,361 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 134,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 5,721 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. PDT Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 22,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 231.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 14,752 shares in the last quarter.

About CrossFirst Bankshares

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides a range of banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, and professionals and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, and one-to-four family real estate loans; commercial loans across various industries, including the energy industry; and a variety of loans to individuals for personal and household purposes, such as secured and unsecured term loans, and home improvement loans.

