Crypto Sports (CSPN) Price Up 142.9% Over Last 7 Days

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 24th. One Crypto Sports coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0887 or 0.00000824 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. Crypto Sports has a market capitalization of $242,691.62 and approximately $651.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Crypto Sports has traded up 142.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.19 or 0.00448067 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00020973 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00012442 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006995 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00009742 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001621 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Crypto Sports Coin Profile

Crypto Sports is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 1st, 2018. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. Crypto Sports’ official website is www.crypto-sports.io. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Crypto Sports Coin Trading

Crypto Sports can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto Sports should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crypto Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

