Crypto Village Accelerator Price Hits $0.44 on Exchanges (CVA)

Crypto Village Accelerator (CURRENCY:CVA) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. Crypto Village Accelerator has a total market capitalization of $812,226.61 and approximately $1.67 million worth of Crypto Village Accelerator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crypto Village Accelerator token can currently be bought for $0.44 or 0.00004142 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Crypto Village Accelerator has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001440 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00043283 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004647 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00005890 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $479.11 or 0.04490956 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009385 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00058587 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00033987 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Crypto Village Accelerator Profile

Crypto Village Accelerator (CRYPTO:CVA) is a token. It launched on October 16th, 2019. Crypto Village Accelerator’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,838,066 tokens. The official website for Crypto Village Accelerator is cryptovillageaccelerator.com

Crypto Village Accelerator Token Trading

Crypto Village Accelerator can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Village Accelerator directly using U.S. dollars.

