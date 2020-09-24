CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO) versus Yangtze River Port and Logistics (NYSE:YRIV) Critical Comparison

CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO) and Yangtze River Port and Logistics (NASDAQ:YRIV) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for CTO Realty Growth and Yangtze River Port and Logistics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CTO Realty Growth 0 0 0 0 N/A Yangtze River Port and Logistics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares CTO Realty Growth and Yangtze River Port and Logistics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CTO Realty Growth 198.26% 42.19% 16.30% Yangtze River Port and Logistics N/A -8.80% -3.91%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.9% of CTO Realty Growth shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Yangtze River Port and Logistics shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.9% of CTO Realty Growth shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 55.3% of Yangtze River Port and Logistics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CTO Realty Growth and Yangtze River Port and Logistics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CTO Realty Growth $44.94 million 4.18 $114.97 million $23.00 1.73 Yangtze River Port and Logistics N/A N/A -$13.72 million N/A N/A

CTO Realty Growth has higher revenue and earnings than Yangtze River Port and Logistics.

Risk and Volatility

CTO Realty Growth has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yangtze River Port and Logistics has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CTO Realty Growth beats Yangtze River Port and Logistics on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

CTO Realty Growth Company Profile

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. operates as a diversified real estate operating company in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Income Properties, Management Services, Commercial Loan Investments, and Real Estate Operations. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2019, the company owned twenty-nine single-tenant buildings located in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Maryland, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Texas, Virginia, and Washington; five multi-tenant income properties located in Florida and Texas; full or fractional subsurface oil, gas, and mineral interests underlying approximately 455,000 surface acres in 20 counties in Florida; and a six-acre parcel of land in downtown Daytona Beach, Florida. The company was formerly known as Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. and changed its name to CTO Realty Growth, Inc. in May 2020. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, Florida.

Yangtze River Port and Logistics Company Profile

Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited, through its subsidiary, Wuhan Yangtze River Newport Logistics Co., Ltd., primarily engages in the real estate and infrastructural development business in the People's Republic of China. It operates Wuhan Yangtze River Newport Logistics Center, a port logistics center located in Wuhan Newport Yangluo Port, Hubei Province of China. The company was formerly known as Yangtze River Development Limited and changed its name to Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited in February 2018. Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited is headquartered in New York, New York.

