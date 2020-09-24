CureVac B.V. (NASDAQ:CVAC) Trading Down 8%

Shares of CureVac B.V. (NASDAQ:CVAC) fell 8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $43.00 and last traded at $43.80. 384,900 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 1,911,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.63.

Several research firms have issued reports on CVAC. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on CureVac B.V. in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on CureVac B.V. in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on CureVac B.V. in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BofA Securities initiated coverage on CureVac B.V. in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company.

About CureVac B.V. (NASDAQ:CVAC)

CureVac B.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid. The company's lead clinical programs include CV8102 that is in a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various types of solid tumors; and CV7202, which is investigating in a Phase I clinical trial for vaccination against rabies.

