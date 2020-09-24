Cypress Development (CVE:CYP) Shares Down 12.2%

Cypress Development Corp (CVE:CYP)’s share price was down 12.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.33. Approximately 203,591 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 147,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.41 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.24. The stock has a market cap of $18.92 million and a PE ratio of -20.00.

About Cypress Development (CVE:CYP)

Cypress Development Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It explores for lithium, silver, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship project is the Clayton Valley lithium project comprising Dean and Glory claim blocks covering an area of approximately 5,700 acres located in Esmeralda County, Nevada.

