Daseke (NASDAQ:HCACU) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $12.72

Daseke Inc (NASDAQ:HCACU)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.72 and traded as high as $14.04. Daseke shares last traded at $13.94, with a volume of 28,220 shares.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.77 and a 200 day moving average of $11.45.

About Daseke (NASDAQ:HCACU)

Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

