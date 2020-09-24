Dassault Systemes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Dassault Systemes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $202.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Systemes in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dassault Systemes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Dassault Systemes in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Dassault Systemes in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Systemes in a research note on Thursday, July 16th.

Shares of DASTY stock traded down $2.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $183.75. 6,808 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,285. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $183.35 and a 200 day moving average of $164.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Dassault Systemes has a 52-week low of $113.37 and a 52-week high of $191.70. The company has a market cap of $47.68 billion, a PE ratio of 84.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.73.

Dassault Systemes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.69. Dassault Systemes had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Equities analysts predict that Dassault Systemes will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Dassault Systemes by 1.5% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Dassault Systemes in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Dassault Systemes by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Dassault Systemes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Dassault Systemes by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 252,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dassault Systemes Company Profile

Dassault Systèmes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. The company offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design (CAD); GEOVIA, which models and simulates the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

