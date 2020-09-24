Datamine Trading Down 10.6% This Week (DAM)

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. Datamine has a total market cap of $785,006.87 and $207,012.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Datamine has traded down 10.6% against the US dollar. One Datamine token can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00001349 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009321 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00076568 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001342 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00043002 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00111853 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00009160 BTC.

Datamine Token Profile

Datamine (CRYPTO:DAM) is a token. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,446,895 tokens. Datamine’s official message board is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency . Datamine’s official website is bulwarkcrypto.com

Datamine Token Trading

Datamine can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datamine should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datamine using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

