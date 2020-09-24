DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S (OTCMKTS:DVDCY) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $9.85

DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S (OTCMKTS:DVDCY)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.85 and traded as low as $9.48. DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S shares last traded at $9.85, with a volume of 3,900 shares.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DVDCY. Citigroup cut DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.85 and a 200 day moving average of $8.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.88 and a beta of 0.95.

Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades in alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, sparkling and still wines, and ready to drink products under approximately 50 brands.

