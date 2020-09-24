DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on DCC in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of DCC in a research note on Monday, July 20th.

Get DCC alerts:

Shares of DCCPY stock remained flat at $$41.50 during midday trading on Thursday. DCC has a 52 week low of $15.77 and a 52 week high of $45.11.

Receive News & Ratings for DCC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.