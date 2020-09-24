Decentralized Machine Learning (DML) Market Cap Hits $231,367.02

Decentralized Machine Learning (CURRENCY:DML) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. Decentralized Machine Learning has a total market cap of $231,367.02 and approximately $6,190.00 worth of Decentralized Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Decentralized Machine Learning has traded 11% lower against the US dollar. One Decentralized Machine Learning token can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX and IDEX.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009392 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00040824 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.18 or 0.00226750 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00091896 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.92 or 0.01471768 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.54 or 0.00202048 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Decentralized Machine Learning’s genesis date was March 9th, 2018. Decentralized Machine Learning’s total supply is 272,937,007 tokens. The Reddit community for Decentralized Machine Learning is /r/decentralizedML and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Decentralized Machine Learning’s official Twitter account is @DecentralizedML . Decentralized Machine Learning’s official website is decentralizedml.com . The official message board for Decentralized Machine Learning is medium.com/@decentralizedml

Decentralized Machine Learning can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Machine Learning directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentralized Machine Learning should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decentralized Machine Learning using one of the exchanges listed above.

