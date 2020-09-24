Dent (DENT) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $453,400.00

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. One Dent token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including WazirX, Kucoin, Bitbns and LATOKEN. Dent has a market capitalization of $18.48 million and approximately $453,400.00 worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Dent has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009390 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00040716 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00095394 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00227180 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $157.13 or 0.01474377 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000243 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.57 or 0.00202402 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Dent Token Profile

Dent’s launch date was July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,353,941,183 tokens. The official website for Dent is www.dentcoin.com . The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin . Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Dent

Dent can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Lykke Exchange, Bitbns, Cobinhood, Allbit, Fatbtc, Binance, Coinrail, FCoin, LATOKEN, Liquid, WazirX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), HitBTC, CoinBene, IDEX, OKEx, BitForex, Radar Relay and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dent using one of the exchanges listed above.

