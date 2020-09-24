DeviantCoin (DEV) Trading 24.3% Higher Over Last Week

DeviantCoin (CURRENCY:DEV) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. DeviantCoin has a market capitalization of $27.79 million and approximately $25,364.00 worth of DeviantCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeviantCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.94 or 0.00008804 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DeviantCoin has traded up 24.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeviantCoin Profile

DeviantCoin (DEV) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on February 16th, 2018. DeviantCoin’s total supply is 29,501,973 coins and its circulating supply is 29,501,972 coins. The Reddit community for DeviantCoin is /r/DeviantCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeviantCoin’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeviantCoin’s official website is deviantcoin.io

DeviantCoin Coin Trading

DeviantCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeviantCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeviantCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeviantCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

