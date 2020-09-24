Digital Fantasy Sports Trading 24% Lower This Week (DFS)

Digital Fantasy Sports (CURRENCY:DFS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. One Digital Fantasy Sports token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0451 or 0.00000549 BTC on exchanges including P2PB2B, Cat.Ex and Coindeal. Digital Fantasy Sports has a total market cap of $139,196.00 and $343.00 worth of Digital Fantasy Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Digital Fantasy Sports has traded 24% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001441 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00043207 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004742 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00006045 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $484.26 or 0.04503008 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009315 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00058246 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00033975 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002107 BTC.

Digital Fantasy Sports Profile

DFS is a token. It launched on July 22nd, 2017. Digital Fantasy Sports’ total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,084,280 tokens. Digital Fantasy Sports’ official website is www.digitalfantasysports.com . The Reddit community for Digital Fantasy Sports is /r/dfstoken . Digital Fantasy Sports’ official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin

Digital Fantasy Sports Token Trading

Digital Fantasy Sports can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Cat.Ex and Coindeal. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Fantasy Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Fantasy Sports should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digital Fantasy Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

