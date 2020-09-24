Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Stock Price Down 7.3%

Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS)’s share price dropped 7.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $29.79 and last traded at $30.29. Approximately 6,017,200 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 95% from the average daily volume of 3,084,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.67.

APPS has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $9.50 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $12.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Digital Turbine presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.41.

The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.30.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $59.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.49 million. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 31.91%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine Inc will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO William Gordon Stone III sold 84,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total value of $2,038,498.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,035,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,967,334.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,442 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,955,369 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,428,000 after buying an additional 107,577 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 827,909 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,395,000 after buying an additional 53,209 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 196.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,032 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 40,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,612 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.94% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS)

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties worldwide. It provides Ignite, a software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

