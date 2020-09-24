Digitalcoin Trading Down 4.7% Over Last Week (DGC)

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. One Digitalcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange. In the last seven days, Digitalcoin has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. Digitalcoin has a market capitalization of $50,088.81 and $1.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

LUXCoin (LUX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000733 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Argentum (ARG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded down 80.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Digitalcoin

Digitalcoin (DGC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2013. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 36,140,478 coins. The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Digitalcoin is digitalcoin.co . Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Digitalcoin

Digitalcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitalcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digitalcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

